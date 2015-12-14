Connect With Me

How To Pick The Right CFP Educational Program For You

CATEGORY: Personal/Career Development

Executive Summary

The starting point for earning CFP certification is to complete the Educational requirement, a series of six college-level courses worth 18 credit hours on the various principal topics in the financial planning body of knowledge. The education is intended to prepare future financial planners not only for taking the 6-hour CFP exam, but also the base of knowledge necessary to actually give personal financial planning advice.

Yet the caveat is that with the ongoing growth of financial planning, there are now more than 300 CFP Board Registered Programs available to complete the CFP educational requirement, with costs that range from under $3,000 to nearly $10,000 (or more for CFP programs part of a broader undergraduate or graduate degree!). So which is the best CFP program to choose and provides the best value for its cost?

Given the reality that everyone has a different style of learning, ultimately the truth is that there is no one “best” CFP educational program. Do you want to just complete the certification program as quickly as possible, or do you prefer to do it as part of an undergraduate or graduate-school degree? Do you learn better in a classroom or with an online program? Do you want the structure of a live educational program, or is it preferable (or easier) to manage a less structured CFP self-study format? And in the end, do you plan to finish with your CFP certification, or is that just the first step in your planned pursuit of post-CFP designations as well?

The bottom line: if you want to choose the best CFP educational program, look introspectively at what you think you need in terms of structure and support to get through the CFP curriculum and really learn it… and then do a comparison of the various CFP programs, to figure out which is the best match for you personally.

Completing The CFP Education And Exam Requirements

In order to earn the CFP certification, candidates must complete the “Four E’s” requirements of:

Education. Complete an educational curriculum that covers the CFP Principal Topics from a CFP Board Registered Program and delivers at least 18 credit hours of educational programming (generally, six college-level courses).

Examination. Pass the 6-hour CFP exam

Experience. Complete 3 years of indirect or 2 years of direct financial planning experience.

Ethics. Agree to abide by the CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and its Standards of Professional Conduct.

Historically, most financial advisors earned their CFP certification by already having years of experience as a financial advisor, and going “back to school” to complete the CFP educational requirement and take the CFP exam, receiving their CFP marks upon completion of the exam and signing of the CFP code of ethics.

In today’s environment, however, an increasing number of prospective advisors are completing the educational and exam requirements first – either as a new student entering the profession, or as a career-changer coming into financial planning – and only then seeking out a job to gain their financial planning experience. In addition, the growth of CFP programs has expanded from what in the past was typically “adult-education” certificate programs, into a wide range of both certificate and also degree-granting undergraduate and graduate school programs.

The end result of these changes is that there are now more choices than ever about how to complete the CFP educational requirement in pursuit of CFP certification. And while more choices is generally good news, the “bad” news is that there are almost an overwhelming number of choices and paths, especially given the rise of the internet and the evolution of education – both online and offline – in the past decade!

Choosing The Best CFP Educational Program… For You

Because of the range of CFP educational programs available today, the reality is that there’s no one single “best” program for anyone/everyone who wants to get their CFP certification. Instead, there’s a best program “for you”, based on your needs and learning style, as well as the type of completion certificate or degree you want to have at the end (and whether/how you might continue your education past “just” getting the CFP designation).

Below are some of the key distinguishing factors to consider between CFP Board Registered Programs.

Online vs In-Person CFP Education

As the labels imply, in-person CFP educational programs entail actually going to sit in a classroom with a live, in-person instructor delivering the educational content. By contrast, participating in an online program means you will be studying from home, the office, or wherever you choose to ‘dial in’ to participate in the online program (see below for further detail of the differences Live vs On-Demand online programs).

If you want to find an in-person educational program, the biggest question will simply be whether there is a program available in your geographic area in the first place. While the number of CFP Board Registered Programs has grown dramatically in recent years (there are now well over 300), there is still a surprising lack of local in-person options for many major metropolitan areas. For some cities, there may be adult-education certificate programs, but no choice if you want to get an undergraduate or graduate degree in financial planning; for other areas, there may be one or several undergraduate programs, but few choices for an adult education certificate program if you’re a career changer or experienced financial advisor already and “just” want to complete the CFP educational curriculum but not go back for an entire degree. You can search for an in-person educational program on a state-by-state basis here on the CFP Board’s website.

With an online program, the geography of the program is irrelevant – as any “distance learning” program is feasible in an online environment – which provides far greater flexibility of program choice compared to being tied to just 1-2 schools in your area. The number of “distance learning” CFP educational programs available, which the CFP Board lists here on their website, far exceeds the number of programs even in cities with a high concentration of CFP programs.

The significant caveat, though, is that ultimately which is “best” depends on your personal learning style. If you’re very inclined towards your own self-study efforts, you may find that an online learning environment works great for yet. However, if the reality is that you’re able to better focus and learn in a classroom environment, where you’re sitting amongst your class peers in front of an instructor teaching you on the spot, then choosing your local in-person program will still be a better choice than the wide range of online distance-learning programs.

Online CFP Education: Live vs On-Demand (Synchronous vs Asynchronous Learning)

In the context of online distance-learning-based programs, it’s also notable that there’s a significant difference between “live” online educational programs, versus those that provide educational materials “on demand”.

An on-demand program essentially means that the course provider will simply give you the requisite educational reading materials to complete, possibly some quizzes for you to take to affirm you’re on track with the material, and then a final exam for each class to confirm you learned the material. Lessons may be entirely self-guided, or may include recordings with professors/educators, but you still complete the material entirely on your own time. Some on-demand programs are purely “self-study” – you’re entirely on your own with the material – while others may provide online access to an educator to ask questions if/when/as you have any. But it’s otherwise a highly unstructured environment.

By contrast, a “live” online educational program typically has classes structured on a set, fixed schedule (e.g., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7PM to 9PM). This is akin to participating in an “in-person classroom program”, it’s just that the classroom happens to be virtual. Still, you’ll be listening to an instructor teach the material live, in a (virtual) classroom setting with fellow students all participating in the same lesson at the same time, including the ability to ask questions, see the questions of others, and work towards the completion of material together.

These programs are sometimes called “synchronous” learning programs (since all the students are synchronized in going through the classes in the same structured manner), as contrasted with the “asynchronous” approach where every student just self-studies the material on their own in an on-demand approach.

As with the distinction between live versus online, there is no universal “best” here, as it depends entirely on your own individual learning style. For those who find that the structured educational program helps them to learn and stay on track, the synchronous learning environment will be preferable (especially if there’s no local in-person programs that are appealing). The online live approach can also be appealing for those who want the structured “classroom” setting, but simply need courses at a different time than what their 1-2 local programs may offer (e.g., if your only local classroom provider does classes on Tuesday nights and you just cannot do Tuesday nights due to a personal obligation, an online live provider with non-Tuesday classes may be appealing). Alternatively, for those who are more inclined towards self-study, or have a personal schedule of commitments that make it impossible to regularly attend live classes on a fixed schedule (e.g., if you have heavy travel commitments if your current role?), the asynchronous approach that allows you to set your own schedule and structure may be preferable.

Pace And Timing Of CFP Classes, And How Long It Takes To Complete The CFP Education

Another distinction of educational programs, often related to whether the curriculum is delivered live (in person or online) or as an on-demand CFP self-study program, is the time it takes to go through the curriculum.

Live classes are generally constrained by the time it takes to teach the class (and the fact that most educational programs are built for those who are already working, so they are ‘limited’ part-time programs). As a result, it’s common for most live educational programs to schedule classes to be offered over a 2-3 month time frame, which means it usually takes 12-18 months to move through the curriculum. If you have time to take more than one class at a time – and the education provider even offers it – you can potentially cut that time down.

By contrast, enrolling in a self-study-driven on-demand program gives the potential to accelerate the timeline further, for those who want/need to do so (and are able to be focused self-study learners to get through the material in an unstructured environment). Some CFP candidates who have the time, and are highly motivated and able to focus, can get through the CFP coursework in under six months, in a manner that’s just not possible for most live (online or in-classroom) settings because the courses just aren’t offered fast enough or frequently enough.

Ultimately, as with most of the other aspects of selecting a CFP program, there’s no “right” or “wrong” answer to the timing and pacing of courses, except to recognize that it needs to fit your learning style and structure, and your timeline. If you don’t have a lot of time, doing a “faster” self-study approach may not be helpful. If you do have a lot of time, and work well in an unstructured setting though, the self-study approach may be appealing as a means to get through the program faster. Of course, be cognizant that going through the classes faster may mean you have to make the tuition payments faster and more frequently as well, so be prepared from a cash flow perspective too!

Certificate Vs Degree-Granting CFP Programs And Post-CFP Educational Choices

Another notable distinction amongst CFP educational programs is what you “get” at the end of the program, and the (educational) doors it opens next.

While by definition, a CFP Board Registered program is going to cover the requisite 18 credit hours of content necessary to complete the educational requirement – typically in the form of five core classes on the technical topics, and a 6th “capstone” course where you learn to coalesce that information in the creation of an actual financial plan – in addition to getting credit with the CFP Board for completing the educational requirement, you also get “something” from the educational program.

In the case of an adult certificate educational program, you get a completion certificate. If you do your educational coursework with a degree-granting institution, you may be able to get an outright undergraduate or graduate degree.

Of course, the caveat to the latter is that a typical undergraduate degree program requires 120 credit hours, and many graduate-level Master’s programs require at least 30 credit hours. So at best, the CFP educational requirements might fulfill a little more than half of a Master’s degree, and only a small fraction of an undergraduate degree. Which means if your goal is to get a degree of some sort, expect to take some (or a lot) of additional classes beyond just the CFP educational curriculum.

Nonetheless, if your plan or desire up front is to follow all the way through for a degree, it’s important to enroll in a CFP program based in a degree-granting institution in the first place, or you risk that the credits you get in a certificate program might not transfer (fully or at all) to where you subsequently get your degree.

Similarly, if your goal is not to get a full degree after your CFP certification, but you do want to at least leave the door open for additional “post-CFP” certifications or designations as you go deeper towards a niche or specialization, it may be especially desirable to complete your CFP educational program at an institution that grants a number of other programs, such as the College for Financial Planning or the American College. Notably, most of these programs will accept credit from other bona fide programs towards their own designations (where applicable in the first place), so a prospective advisor might do the Dalton or Kaplan CFP programs and then try to transfer, but it’s often easier to just plan to do all your education under one program, especially if you are planning from the start to pursue post-CFP education.

How Much Does It Cost To Complete The CFP Educational Requirement?

The last key driver in the decision-making process of what CFP Board Registered Program to select is simply the cost. For some this factor may be a constraint – where only certain programs are affordable enough to fit the budget – while for others, it’s more of a trade-off decision. For instance, many CFP educational programs offer a range of the educational options as noted above, with separate price tiers – for instance, there might be a lower-cost self-study option, or a live-instructor online program for a higher cost, or a live in-person offering (if you happen to be geographically local) for yet another price.

That aside, when assessing the cost of a CFP Board Registered Program, though, it’s important to consider the full cost to complete the educational curriculum, and not all providers structure their fees and costs in the same way. Issues to consider include:

Tuition And Textbooks. Some programs have a base cost for “tuition” and charge separately for CFP textbooks, while others have a bundled fee that includes tuition and the books that go with it.

Bundled Or Per-Course Pricing. Some education providers charge for the entire program with all courses included, while others just charge per course, so you have to multiply the course cost by six to estimate the total cost. (Notably, while most CFP programs have six courses, some spread out the education across seven or more courses, or provide additional electives, which may enrich the educational process but also increase the total cost when priced on a per-course basis).

Program Enrollment/Application Fee. Some educational programs, particularly with degree-granting institutions, may have a separate enrollment fee up front, in addition to their bundled or per-course costs.

Exam Prep. Beyond the core educational curriculum itself, some CFP programs offer a separate Exam Prep course (an optional add-on you can take after completing the educational requirement and before taking the exam, specifically to help you prepare for the test), which may be bundled into the total course cost, offered separately for a standalone fee, or offered separately but available at a discounted fee for those in the main educational program (or you can simply take a separate exam prep course from a provider that specializes in live review exam prep).

A Comparison Of CFP Board Registered Program Education Providers

In a world where virtually everyone only goes through the CFP educational program once, it’s hard to directly compare the “quality” of the leading CFP educational providers (since no one ever takes more than one to compare them directly). Nonetheless, the growth of some of the largest education providers arguably speaks to their implied quality (or they wouldn’t be referred to other CFP students that have fueled their growth).

Notably, most of the largest CFP education providers are also the largest simply because they have long-standing distance-based programs, which tend to be the largest simply because any local in-person programs are limited to the number of potential students in their area.

Notwithstanding these challenges, there are a number of educational programs that are especially large and popular, including: the American College (the first distance-based professional education provider for financial advisors, with a nearly-100-year pedigree) and the College for Financial Planning (the original educator and provider of the CFP marks until the CFP Board was split off from the College in 1985); certificate and degree-granting programs that started out in-person but have gone online as well, including the Boston University CFP program, Kansas State University, and the graduate certificate or CFP-in-a-Master’s degree program at Golden Gate University; and certificate education programs (with accompanying exam prep live review programs) specifically for advisors like Dalton Education and Kaplan Financial. And again, this is just a small subset of the much larger total list of distance-based CFP Registered Programs!

Comparison Of Online CFP Certificate Or Master's Programs

Of course, as noted earlier, those who strongly prefer an in-person local option will still need to research the local CFP Registered Programs in your state (geographic area), but the CFP educational providers above can hopefully at least provide some comparison points as well!

Additional Resources For Those Making A Decision About CFP Education Providers

CFP Board List of Distance-Based CFP Educational Programs

CFP Board Search Of Registered Programs By State

CFP Board Educational Requirements

List of leading post-CFP educational designations/degrees

So what do you think? Where did you complete your CFP educational requirement? What did you think of the program, the resources, and the instructors? Would you recommend your CFP Board Registered Program to others? Or do you want to warn them away from your bad experience?!

  • Kyle Moore

    Great synopsis – I recently completed my coursework through College for Financial Planning. Based on my discussions with others: if you want to get through the coursework as quickly as possible, then use Dalton (BU). If you want to be forced to learn the material then use CFFP. CFFP can be frustrating (especially the Financial Plan Development course!!), but in the end it forced me to learn the material even if that meant not being able to complete the coursework as quickly as I would have liked.

    • Elissa

      Kyle, can you say a little bit more about what you found frustrating about the CFFP coursework? I’m a CPA working in a financial advisory firm who would like to take a couple of online courses in my weaker areas and then “challenge” the exam.

      • Kyle Moore

        If you taking the courses to learn, then CFFP is a good choice. They set up their exams much like the CFP board exam (I passed in Nov!). I just found that there was excessive amounts of material that I knew would not apply for the exam, but I had to know in order to pass the end of course final. I personally wanted to get through the courses as quickly as possible and study like crazy for the exam – and CFFP is not well suited for that since they only let you retake a final once before pay more (and it’s a different final the second time).
        I was most frustrated with the capstone course. If you are planning to use CFFP for the capstone course, be prepared to write a 50+ page financial plan (one person in my class wrote more than 100 pages!). Most people I talked to from other programs wrote only 10-15 pages, but the CFFP capstone course is very involved and frustrating. I just don’t think they have figured out a good way to execute the financial plan development course yet. Also, the verbal presentation portion of that course is 30 minutes, live with an instructor (phone), and you get grilled pretty hard by the instructor. Other programs’ verbal portion has you just record yourself for 10 minutes. Hope that helps!

        • Daniel M Kopp

          Kyle, thanks for your comments. I am comparing CFFP with the American College CFP option and one of my goals is to be able to complete the coursework quickly, ideally in 10-12 months. Since I am pursuing this course as a career change, the concept of learning more from CFFP is very appealing. I wanted to clarify though that you thought the CFFP program slowed you down since they made you study more materiel than the minimum required for the CFP exam or was it the pace of the classes that took longer to cover that extra materiel? Also, were you able to take more than one CFFP class at a time?

          • Kyle Moore

            Hi Daniel – as far as I know AC and CFFP are very similar. CFFP had the self directed option and you could listen to past lectures instead of waiting for the live classes which helped the acceleration. So the pace really wasn’t much of a problem in all honesty and I think it was a good thing that they don’t let you retake the final as many times as you wish. Most people who want to get through as fast as possible just go straight to the final and keep taking them and learn the specific answers. I’m not sure if you can take more than 1 course at a time, but I wouldn’t advise that. If you can finish 2 courses in a month, why not just do the first course in the first 2 weeks and the second in the last 2 weeks? In all CFFP was pretty good, with the exception of the overly involved capstone course. Hope that helps!

        • elissaw

          Kyle, very useful–Thank you!! for taking the time to elaborate! and happy holidays! -Elissa

    • Neal Merbaum

      Just my two cents: I received an AWMA from CFFP and was disappointed in the quality of the texts (errors, poor writing) and the online instruction (which I watched the recorded version of and so didn’t have an opportunity to challenged the instructor). I haven’t taken any courses at AC but based on its reputation and faculty and my experience at CFFP, if I had to choose between the two for a CFP course, I would unhesitatingly pick the AC.

  • Michael Simone

    If you are a self learner the least expensive option (I’m sure this is still so) is Metropolitan Community College of Nebraska online CFP program. (Yes, you read that correctly!) Super-inexpensive for the coursework plus costs of the texts. I suspect I got through for about <3K including texts. The CFP test itself was the priciest individual component in the whole process. They have a very high pass rate as I understand it.

    • Interesting, can’t say I was familiar with that one Michael! Thanks for sharing! 🙂

      • Michael Simone

        You bet. Dr Lori Lothringer is the chair and she gives out her cell phone freely though I don’t think it good to post here. But anyone interested in the program may contact me and I’ll be happy to provide it.

  • Kate

    Does regional & brand recognition play into this as well? For example, if you’re planning on working or being based in the Northeast as a CFP, does it make any sense to do the certificate online with a small regional school in the Midwest that might not have any brand recognition, or better to select a school with more recognition where you’ll end up practicing/living?

    • Kate,
      In practice I don’t see much brand recognition coming into play, especially with the adult certificate programs. There are at least some folks who recognize/care about which degree-granting school you come from, but I’ve never seen an employer really care about where you did the CFP education in a certificate program. They care that you passed, hopefully with good grades, and that you passed the exam.
      – Michael

  • Daniel M Kopp

    Michael, thanks for helping clarify the major points in what to look for. This is exceedingly helpful for me as someone who is planning to use a CFP program to transition into the industry. Keep up the great work!

  • Jared Korver

    Michael, do you have any suggestions for those of us seeking to go the Challenge route (as a CPA)? I’ve looked into doing Kaplan for review purposes, but I haven’t been able to find much information on how to pair that with a Capstone course well. Thanks!

  • Karen Beale

    Thanks for such a nice post…If you want to find an in-person educational program, the biggest question will simply be whether there is a program available in your geographic area in the first place.

  • Tom McLean

    It appears from the comments here that many are already working which may make it difficult to engage in a in-person, classroom experience; however, I am proof that it is possible. I quit the brokerage side of the business and got my masters degree through Texas Tech, which required a move. I think the advantages of a classroom-degreed program are:
    1. Better understanding of the philosophy and research that is foundational to financial planning.
    2. Better connected to leaders in the industry. A classroom program allows for real relationships with professors and the opportunity to network with advisors around the country.
    3. Deeper thinking into the concepts presented. More classes (12-14), with serious assignments that get much closer to real world case simulations, taught by instructors that have made financial planning their career, and doing a program over a couple years allows for a more thorough understanding and hopefully application of concepts presented.
    4. Higher credibility with future employers. The CFP mark will likely become the standard for financial advisors at some point, just as a college degree is nearly a requirement for getting most white collar jobs, but it does require just 6 classes. It is a good start, but if you were hiring a doctor, would you want someone with a few med school classes or someone who had graduated from medical school? I believe my graduate degree has opened doors that the CFP by itself, would not have opened. It allowed me to form relationships with professors, other advisors, and alumni who have been very helpful in my career development. (Yes, there is a lot of #2 in this advantage, but enough uniqueness to give it its own number.)

    A classroom program is not the right choice for everyone, but I would caution those about simply trying to get through a program quickly. Quickly might help you pass the CFP exam, but I don’t know how much “quickly” helps you change your thinking from the “advice as afterthought” of the product sales that so many of us experience at the beginning of our careers to advice and planning as the driver and focus of the process, which I believe is the purpose and spirit of being a certified financial planner.

  • Ryan K

    If I’m interested in self-studying to learnthe financial planning content, and not taking the CFP test, would I be better off buying the text books from a approved program, or a set of CFP review books from a company like Kaplan/Dalton/Keir?

    • Tom McLean

      If you just want to learn the material, probably using the textbooks that the academic programs employ is a good bet. They typically will select the text they feel best and most completely explains the subject matter – in my experience they do not use texts produced by an in-house book creation team. You may be able to get specific recommendations by emailing professors and asking which book they are currently using.

  • Dave

    CFFP vs. American College? Any help?

    • Ted Lew, CFP

      My former associate took CFFP, I took two courses with AC, the remainder I did self study with Bryant University due to price. Both AC and CFFP are similar. The course instructors are great with both. AC required proctored exams for each class. Not sure how CFFP worked. CFFP offers more discounts.

      • cworsf .

        I completed my MS in financial planning from the CFFP last year. There were no proctored exams; however, almost every course was research intensive and required a research paper. I enjoyed that format versus taking tests for every course.

  • I am in the process of deciding on a program and it seems Boston is a really great place. I don’t seek out online programs but it’s most cost effective and flexible with my desire to jump into the field.

    I was told recently they are moving away from instructor-led programs to encourage more people to take the online courses. I imagine the course work is great and they appear to have the best bundle and payment plan packages. Is anyone familiar with the online courses?

    The other thing I think would be beneficial is the networking opportunities by being in the classroom.

  • I think I would go for the online option. I wonder if I could receive any credit from the MBA I recently received in terms of waving one or two classes?

    If I do go the self study route and pass the exam, is there a way to get the education requirements waved, or is there no getting around this?

    http://www.MoneyAhoy.com

  • Ted Lew, CFP

    Michael, for those looking for a great self study online program, I want to recommend Bryant University’s program. I transferred two courses from another program to Bryant and they gave me credit for those two classes. Overall I was pleased at the value it provided as they offer the total self study program for under $3K.

    • Thanks for the feedback Ted! Good to know! 🙂
      – Michael

  • Jim Heal

    Great post! Hi, can’t read your comparison doc. Is that available as a PDF?

  • Rob Weagley

    Why did you choose to not cover the Great Plains Idea group, as a source for online CFP preparation?

    • Rob,
      Alas, there are over 300 registered programs with the CFP Board right now, and I cannot possibly cover them all. I highlighted the programs about which I hear the most frequent positive reviews from our readership, with a reference back to the CFP Board’s full list for those who want to search for additional options (including the Great Plains Idea group).
      – Michael

      • Rob Weagley

        We were having our GPIdea meeting in KC and I was on a mission to observe our social media presence. I came across this article – which included K-State. K-State is a member of GPIdea but they also have a separate MS program of their own. I doubt if students differentiate between the two. In the process, I clicked on K-State in the text and the link took me to Boston University. That made me laugh as I had been encouraging our GP staff to do a better job of social marketing/monitoring. They are K-State employees.

        Thanks for the response and for all you do for the profession.

  • Eugene Small

    Great stuff to get idea and complete knowledge about CFP. For Help with Assignment by Assignment Labs you must visit this.

  • jeffrey hill

    Are there any CFP courses that would be eligible to receive money from a 529 Plan, left over after my son graduated from college, who now wants to take courses and earn his CFP designation?

    • Ted Lew, CFP(r)

      The IRS Publication 970 states: “For purposes of a QTP (qualified tuition plan), this is any college, university, vocational school or other postsecondary educational institution eligible to participate in a student aid program administered by the U.S. Department of Education. It includes virtually all accredited public, nonprofit and proprietary (privately owned profit-making) postsecondary institutions. The educational institution should be able to tell you if it is an eligible educational institution.”

      Source: https://www.irs.gov/publications/p970/ch08.html#en_US_2016_publink1000178529

      So I would say that 529 monies can be used for tuition and fees for a CFP curriculum from an accredited institution. I would say that it would be safest to choose a university or college that is regionally accredited. For example, a CFP education course offered by UCLA extension would likely qualify.

      • jeffrey hill

        Ted………not so…..my son recently enrolled at accredited
        Bryant University CFP® program, but can’t use 529 Plan $$, nor at the College
        for Financial planning, per each institution….the institution.must be accredited for student loans and aid …..forget the acronym for this…….Such a disappointment, especially in having extra 529 plan funds after he graduated……..Jeffrey

        • Ted Lew

          I agree that is disappointing. You might wish to review the basis and appreciation of the 529 plan investments. If there is no other way to afford the CFP classes, It might be worth paying the taxes and 10% penalty on the growth portion, especially if your son’s income is low as a new graduate, Remember the basis is always tax free.

  • Craig Miller

    Is anyone familiar with Bryant University’s online self paced CFP program? It is the cheapest I’ve been able to find, at $1,995.

    • Ted Lew, CFP

      I took the Bryant course. It isn’t perfect, but it is appropriate for someone who has a background in finance already and wants to get through the education requirements without having to deal with proctors and unnecessary administration. Plus the price is the best I could find. I ended up passing on the first try, but you will need a good review course. I used the Keir 10 week virtual review.

  • Craig Miller

    I guess I should have addressed my question to Michael.

