Nerd’s Eye View 2017 Reader Survey – Your Input Is Requested!

Executive Summary

Here at Kitces.com, the goal is always to make the Nerd’s Eye View blog and the Members Section an ever-more-valuable resource for all of you, the readers. Which means we want to hear from you about what we can do to make this website even better for you.

Over the years, reader feedback has shaped everything from the visual design of the blog (from its original dense small font!) and the Disqus comment system we use, to the expansion of our Members section to offer CFP and then IMCA CE credit (and soon, CPE for accountants as well!) for Nerd’s Eye View blog posts, the launch of the Financial Advisor Success podcast, and more.

And while I’m happy with the progress we’ve been making, I’m sure there’s still more than we could do differently to serve you better. Accordingly, every year we conduct a feedback survey to all of you who read this blog, to get your thoughts and feedback about the features we’re offering, some new ideas we’re considering, and whatever other input you’re willing to share about what we could do to make this a more valuable site (and a better user experience) for you.

So regardless of what kind of reader you are: an advisor, an individual consumer who reads this blog for your own benefit, a related professional that works with financial advisors, or you’re associated with a vendor who serves advisors… I hope you’ll participate in this year’s survey. It’s only 10 questions, should take no more than a few minutes, and will remain open until the end of next week (June 24th).

Thanks in advance for taking a few minutes to click through on the “Read More” link below to access our reader survey, and share your feedback! 🙂