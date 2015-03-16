Connect With Me

Executive Summary

As the pressures of commoditization on investment advice continue to increase, more and more advisors adopting financial planning and wealth management services for their clients. Yet compared to the world of investing – where an advisor’s value proposition can be clearly articulated and measured in dollars and cents – it’s far more difficult to convey the value proposition of an intangible long-term service like financial planning. Determining whether an advisor provided a good Return On Investment in the portfolio is one thing, but how do you describe the ways an advisor tries to help a client get a better “Return On Life”?

In what may be one of the best clear descriptions of the key value propositions that financial planners provide, financial life planning pioneer Mitch Anthony boils it down to six key phrases: we provide Organization, Accountability, Objectivity, Proactivity, Education, and Partnership. While the words themselves aren’t necessarily new and unique, Anthony’s way of weaving them together into a Return-On-Life value proposition for clients certainly is.

Of course, the caveat is that just saying you can deliver on these value propositions to clients is one thing; actually doing so is another. Yet accordingly, this means that Mitch Anthony’s framework for a financial planner’s value arguably provides not only a good description for clients, but also a guidepost for advisors about where they should focus their own energies. Do you think these 6 key value propositions are a good way to describe the benefits of financial planning to clients? And can you really deliver them?

The Varying [Not Always Unique] Value Propositions Of Financial Advisors

In the world of investment advice, defining a value proposition is relatively straightforward. Advisors can offer superior investment selection, better investment analysis, effective diversification and risk management, built on the foundation of a quality investment process, all in pursuit of the investment holy grail: alpha. Generating alpha by definition means the client’s risk-adjusted returns have been improved, and in the process also means the client who pays the advisor’s fee is generating a “Return On Investment” (ROI) in the form of higher returns over and above what was paid in fees.

While generating alpha is certainly difficult, the process of evaluating an advisor and whether he/she is delivering the desired ROI is rather straightforward. Investment results can be measured, quantified, benchmarked, and evaluated. A track record of prior performance can substantiate that results have at least been delivered in the past.

When it comes to financial planning, though, defining a value proposition becomes far more difficult. After all, trying to sell an intangible service is difficult, when prospective clients can’t see or feel it (as they could a tangible product). And it becomes exceptionally difficult to differentiate an “invisible” service that the prospective client has never experienced in the first place. While some focus on traits like the expertise and experience of the advisor as the “value” of working with him/her, that’s really more about the traits of the advisor than the actual value to the client. For others, the value proposition may be defined in more client-centric terms – benefits like “we provide you [financial] peace of mind” – but it still leaves something to be desired. How much peace of mind can an advisor give, really? And how exactly do you measure that to substantiate a track record of success?

The Six Key Value Propositions A Financial Planner Provides

Core Values A Good Financial Planner Provides - Organization, Accountability, Objectivity, Proactivity, Education, and PartnershipAt this year’s AICPA Personal Financial Planning conference, one of the general sessions was led by financial life planning pioneer Mitch Anthony, who put forth what may be the best set of terminology I’ve ever heard for articulating the true client-centric value proposition of financial planning. Framing it in the context of an (admittedly still unmeasurable) goal of improving a client’s “Return On Life” (ROL, as opposed to the traditional approach of trying to improve the client’s portfolio ROI), Anthony suggested that the six key value propositions of financial planning are that we provide:

Organization. We will help bring order to your financial life, by assisting you in getting your financial house in order (at both the “macro” level of investments, insurance, estate, taxes, etc., and also the “micro” level of household cash flow).

Accountability. We will help you follow through on financial commitments, by working with you to prioritize your goals, show you the steps you need to take, and regularly review your progress towards achieving them.

Objectivity. We bring insight from the outside to help you avoid emotionally driven decisions in important money matters, by being available to consult with you at key moments of decision-making, doing the research necessary to ensure you have all the information, and managing and disclosing any of our own potential conflicts of interest.

Proactivity. We work with you to anticipate your life transitions and to be financially prepared for them, by regularly assessing any potential life transitions that might be coming, and creating the action plan necessary to address and manage them ahead of time.

Education. We will explore what specific knowledge will be needed to succeed in your situation, by first thoroughly understanding your situation, then providing the necessary resources to facilitate your decisions, and explaining the options and risks associated with each choice.

Partnership. We attempt to help you achieve the best life possible but will work in concert with you, not just for you, to make this possible, by taking the time to clearly understand your background, philosophy, needs and objectives, work collaboratively with you and on your behalf (with your permission), and offer transparency around our own costs and compensation.

While the words themselves are not necessarily new and unique, Anthony’s use of them, along with explanations of exactly what the advisor provides, and how (including some additions to the wording by yours truly), paint a remarkably clear picture of what the intangible service of financial planning is meant to provide, and why it’s worthwhile for consumers to pay for a financial planner.

In fact, it’s not hard to imagine an advisor’s website literally just using these 6 terms, and the associated explanations, as their exact explanation of “What We Do For You, The Client”! While still abstract terms, “we provide Organization, Accountability, Objectivity, Proactivity, Education, and Partnership” is still much clearer and more specific than “we provide a customized, individualized, personal financial plan!”

Living Up To The Financial Planning Value Proposition

Of course, while it’s not all that difficult to state Anthony’s core value propositions that a financial planner can offer, actually executing them still takes focus and effort, and not all financial planners today are necessarily really living up to these values in the first place.

For instance, while many financial planners will state that they help their clients get financially organized, in practice many advisors actually require and “force” their clients to get organized by gathering all their financial information together and completing a data gathering form and only then actually provide services. Actually turning the data gathering meeting itself into a client-centric “get organized” meeting is a very different experience than what most of us really provide to our clients.

Similarly, really being an effective accountability partner for clients requires helping them to prioritize what can sometimes be an overwhelming list of financial planning recommendations, and then actually coming into every financial planning meeting with a clear agenda that includes tracking what was supposed to be done by that meeting to ensure nothing slips through the cracks. And committing to being proactive means the advisory firm needs to run efficiently enough to actually have the time and opportunity to be proactive with clients. And saying you’ll work in partnership with your clients means you actually need to be prepared to do the financial planning interactively and work collaboratively in real time with them, not just assemble a financial plan behind the scenes and then tell them what they need to do next.

In point of fact, Anthony’s list of the core value propositions of financial planning are arguably not only good information to share with clients, but actually provide a good guidepost for financial planners themselves about how to improve upon their services to clients. As noted earlier, while it’s easy to say the words, it’s much harder to truly live them and execute them with clients. If you take a hard look at how you work with clients, are there ways that you could improve upon how you deliver your value to clients?

Of course, at the core of all of this is the commitment to really do financial planning in the first place – increasingly a necessity for financial advisors as the world of investment advice becomes more and more commoditized – and Mitch Anthony’s value propositions for helping clients generate a better “Return On Life” requires going deeper with them than what many advisors are accustomed to. For those who are interested, Anthony does provide a series of tools for advisors who are trying to figure out how to effectively deepen the relationship with their clients, called “MyFLPTools” (as in, My Financial Life Planning Tools), and also a coaching program for those who need help transitioning their business to become a “Return On Life” practice.

The bottom line, though, is simply this: in an era where many of the services financial advisors offer are becoming commoditized, and financial planning has become the “uncommoditizer” but only at a cost of being difficult to explain and communicate in the first place, it’s crucial to come up with an effective means of describing the value that financial planners really provide. And Mitch Anthony may have come up with the best, clearest list I’ve seen yet!

So what do you think? Does Mitch Anthony provide an effective description of the core values that financial planners provide to their clients? Do you think there’s anything missing? Is this a better or worse way to describe financial planning than how we traditionally have done? Would you use this language on your website and in your marketing materials to describe your value proposition to clients?

Infographic - Core Values A Good Financial Planner Provides - Organization, Accountability, Objectivity, Proactivity, Education, and Partnership

  • wesmouch

    As Meb Faber has demonstrated in his new book, Global Asset Allocation, almost any asset allocation works and they tend to deliver similar results over the long term. Developing an asset allocation is a simple task. This raises the question as to why anyone would need a financial advisor when you can access low cost funds via Vanguard. If one can develop an asset allocation from reading Meb’s $2.99 book and stick to it they will likely do well and likely better than most financial advisor directed portfolios. The finance industry will tell you that you need discipline, handholding, etc which makes financial advisors beneficial. I would counter that any reasonably intelligent person can get better or similar results on their own. Given today’s low expected returns from investable assets, giving 1% per annum away to someone else is foolish.The fact is that for most middle class people, their largest expense in life after taxes are the financial industry which skims billions out of their pockets per year for a service that is worth a fraction of that. I know most of you derive a living, usually quite lucrative, from these fees so you will counter with many arguments but deep down I think most of you realize that you and your indsutry are not “the value proposition” for most Americans.

    • Wesmouch.
      I think you’re missing the point here.

      Assume you do 100% of your investing self-directed if you want. Fine. NOW, re-read the article for every aspect of your financial life that does NOT have to do with investing your portfolio.

      This is an article about financial planning, not investment management (though I realize that many advisors provide both together, or say they offer one but really do the other).
      – Michael

      • Omar

        100% in agreement with Michael re: Wesmouch. This article actually has nothing to do with investing, asset allocation, active vs passive, AUM based fees, etc. In fact, this comment precisely is in agreement with Michael’s article that if all you are getting from your FA is asset allocation advice for a fee, you probably are wasting your money. Hence the article.

        • Omar,
          It’s also worth noting that the source here – Mitch Anthony’s presentation “From ROI to ROL” is explicitly about advisors moving away from justifying their value based on “Return On Investment” and instead focusing on increasing a client’s “Return On Life”.

          In other words – ironic given the thread here – the whole point of his presentation was specifically about advisors becoming less investment-centric!
          – Michael

          • wesmouch

            My post was in reference to the investment industry in general not particularly to the article above. “Return on Life” sounds vague, new age, ephemeral and smells of marketing. I would be looking to sell something other than return on investment advice if I knew more of the actual facts about the inner machinations of the investment industry. William Bernstein has written about the industry with a jaundiced eye yet is an advisor himself. Advisors should be come less investment centric and most should be extinct if the public were to become more educated. Many of you have had or will have the Road to Damascus moment in your careers. Since your livelihood depends on it you may proceed to sell “Return on Life” after the scales fall from your eyes

          • Wesmouch,
            Again, this still has NOTHING to do with investment advice and sales.

            A large number of the readers to this website literally do not manage, invest, or “touch” client portfolios at all. Their financial planning advice is holistic and comprehensive, of which investments is just a small (or not even relevant) piece for many clients.

            And again, literally the whole point of Anthony’s talk was about advisors abandoning their focus on portfolios and generating Return On Investment for clients (for the admittedly large subset who still do so).

            Assume the advisor does not manage money, does not have a license to give you investment advice, and simply charges you $100/month for ongoing personal financial coaching. Then re-read the article above.
            – Michael

          • III Financial

            Michael, this is such a clean way to present the non-quantitative aspects of the business. I love it.

            Oh, and judging by his commenting history, it appears “wesmouch” enjoys his discussion trolling.
            -Elliott

          • Paul Ruedi

            Some people will never get it. Those are the know it all investors that wake up at 60 realizing portfolios don’t matter all that much and they will need to work forever.

            A portfolio is nothing more than a slave to a plan-two plus two is four.

            Something’s never change. Bull markets create reinvented old behaviors.

            I remember the “no load” era in the eighties. Investments are neither good nor bad. They are like a shotgun. It can provide food for the family by hunting with it, sand it can also allow you to blow your brains out (day trading).

          • ilovemiami

            When I look at the terrible financial shape most Americans are in, the early claiming of Social Security, mismanagment of debt and student loans, lack of long term care planning, etc. it’s pretty obvious that the average person needs a lot of financial advice. Good advisors can be worth a lot to their clients.

          • Slammer

            I am an amateur planner for my family like wesmouch. While for me I get what he is saying, I am amazed at how many very smart people either have no interest of are fearful of doing something wrong, that they do no planning.

          • Paul Ruedi

            Easy to take your position, as it is logical. However, people do not make their decisions based on logic. Rather, being human, the right side of their brain makes all of their decisions. Only then do they backfill with logic.

            What a great advisor does indeed is not probable. But in my 30 years of experience in helping people make the most of the one life they get, I have learned that investors (even the most educated amongst us) tend to underperform their own investments. As this is caused by a behavior issue, it suggests to me that investment performance doesn’t even matter. In the end, after 30 years, a couple of things are clear to me. In the end, the ending lifetime outcome for investors will come down to;

            1. How much they invested in the great companies of the world vs. how much the lent to companies or governments.

            2. How they behaved when their equity component (temporarily) declined by 30-60%

            If they can do it on their own, they should. But since you have brought up William Bernstein (brilliant man by the way), you may have noticed in one of his recent books that he suggested that perhaps one in 10,000 people possessed the needed characteristics to invest successfully.

            I could not agree more.

            My experience is as follows…

            In the past, when I would tell an investor exactly how to invest at Vanguard on their own, literally print it out like a prescription, I found that perhaps one in a hundred did not suffer from the following behavior;

            One type would swear they were going home, get on line and do it before dusk. Then, after walking by the tv, with CNBC on, they would see something that concerned them or confused them. They would tell themselves, “I will just do it tomorrow.” Tomorrow would come, and then tomorrow becomes a bit scary once again…and so the cycle goes and they never actually invest the money. As an advisor that entered the financial industry when the Dow was at 777, I have not, nor will I ever meet anyone who does not wish they would have done it (invested in the stock market) when today was 1982.

            The other type will actually go home and invest the money as I suggested, only to undo the plan the first time a perfectly normal cyclical (temporary) decline came about.

            Now, my experience is that perhaps one in a hundred of us out there do not suffer from affliction 1 or 2.

            You are correct, investing is the easiest thing an advisor will ever do for a client. Heck, they shouldn’t even charge for it. But if they can keep a client from behaving as above, perhaps their advisor is worth their weight in gold, for the client might actually earn the return of their investment.

            By the way, the cash flows in and out of markets are about all one needs to observe to recognize what I say (about human behavior…doing the worst things at the worst times) is true.

            My two cents…

            Respectfully

          • mjayace

            You could say the same about every career if the public took the time to learn about them and take the right steps. I could become a self-Doctor from WebMD, do all my own legal work if I studied the law, become a pilot by learning the controls and renting a plane. Even your job, whatever that may be, could be done by an individual if they became self educated. All much cheaper than paying someone else to do it… The fact is that many people want to focus their energy on what they want to do, and outsource other activities (including financial advice) to someone else.

  • Margie

    I really like the way this reads and flows. It is very challenging to explain to clients exactly what the “deliverable” is before they work with us, and this helps. I would definitely put it on my website, or even add a page in my marketing material which includes this description. Can I?

    • Margie,
      I’ve checked with Mitch and he does have the “Return On Life” framework copyrighted, but has granted permission to use it as long as there is proper attribution back to him as the source.

      I hope you’ll also consider following up with Mitch directly (see http://mitchanthony.com/WT_Return_on_Life.html) about his “Return On Life” coaching program, and how to (re-)structure an advisory firm specifically to ensure that the advisor is really delivering on these key values. Obviously, many of them are easier said than done! 🙂

      I hope that helps!

      With warm regards,
      – Michael

  • Chris

    Absolutely love this! It actually encompasses nearly all that we do in laymen’s terms.

  • Matthew in Seattle

    I’m glad to see your perspective on what I thought was an excellent presentation at the AICPA conference.

  • Patricia Gass

    A simple and great summary! I also like to use words/statements conveying positive emotions such as;
    Inspiring people to take better care of their money (and life), helping people to stop worrying about money and enjoy their life etc.

  • Richard Rosso, MS, CFP, CIMA

    Mitch Anthony has been teaching these concepts for a long time and they’re more important than ever. Each one of these core values should be an experience for a client; over time, it becomes a source of satisfaction for the adviser. It all begins with the client’s story as the seed. From there, you can live these values based on what’s important to the client. Portfolio performance remains important however you don’t live and die by the sword of trying to beat a benchmark unless it’s a life benchmark. We call it financial life benchmarking.

  • Paul Ruedi

    As an advisor for over 30 years, I have to say, wesmouch (see his post below), you could not be more incorrect in your suggestion that paying an advisor is a waste of money. In 2008-2009, the difference between a life altering financial disaster (I am not referring to the stock market itself) and having a plan that today is not only still in tact (along with the lifestyle derived from it) but in fact much better than the original plan allowed for was an excellent investment advisor. I am sure other advisors can chime in here.

    When everyone and everything around you is telling you to SELL NOW BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE AN YOU LOSE ALL OF YOUR MONEY, it is much harder to stick with a perfectly good financial plan than you suggest…trust me.

    Throughout the lifetime course of a relationship between an excellent advisor and a client, there will always be a pivotal moment, usually at an extreme market event, when the client must decide who you are going to trust, your advisor, or everyone and everything around you. The decision you make will likely have a major impact on your financial independence and dignity for the balance of your life.

    There are cargo ships full of ink that tell the (sad) stories of everyday folks that could no longer stay the course, folks who unfortunately made the common mistake of believing “this time is different”, mistaking a temporary decline for a permanent one, panicking and selling and forever ruining their financial lifestyles.

    Nearly every day, clients would come in to tell me to “take less risk…move money to something safe.” Who could fault them as those feelings were only human, and held by the majority of investors at the time.

    An excellent advisor, if they do their job right will be the vessel between the fire and the water at that critical moment. I for one can recall the countless times I had to hear clients out (expressing their fears in code words), and look them in the eyes and tell them “I can’t tell you when things will get better, I can’t tell you how things will get better…but I can tell you this, things will get better.” Then I would tell them (because I not only believed it to be true, I was certain of it with my understanding of history), “if you sell now, it will likely be the biggest financial mistake you will make in you life…and if you really want to do that (sell their equities), you have to do one thing…and that is, tell me where to transfer your account.” I would go on to tell them that my reason for such a stance is that “if I let you do that this time, you will continue to operate on impulse, and impulse is not a plan…moreover, I have seen that (selling in panic) fail time and time again. If you do that, at some point you will run out of money before you run out of life. When your friends notice your (depressed) state, and ask you what is wrong–and you tell them you are financially destitute–and they ask “who is your advisor?’…MY NAME WILL NOT BE ON THAT PLAN.

    So, from actual experience, while it is hard to argue with your math (that fees do matter), the highest price a client can pay is by doing what “they” want to do, instead of listening to the counsel of an experienced financial life planner telling them what the “need” to do.

    So nice theory, but I personally believe your response to the (terrific) article has to be derived from the absence of actually looking clients in the eye at critical moments.

    Having said that, I must say that all too many advisors are as emotional about “markets” as their clients, so you get nuts dealing with nuts, which unfortunately ended in some pretty terrible life altering decisions only a few years ago.

    Who you choose as your financial life planner does matter.

    Finally, I will worry about “robo” advisors when they talk a client out of panicking at the bottom of a bear market. I will worry when they can ask the question under the question. I will worry about the robo’s when they realize the client did not ask a question they should have. Finally, I will worry about robo’s when they can see the flinch in a clients face when asked an uncomfortable (but necessary question), or see the smile when you talk of their potential to make sure their grand children will have the ability to get the education their children received…and the tears of joy that follow.

  • James P

    This is peraps one of the most useful articles I’ve ever come across for our practices. I appreciate you sharing this! I would add a few others value-adds besides those elements discussed above.
    -Behavioral Coaching, which as we all know may be tough to quantify, but has a very real effect nonetheless.
    -Asset Allocation, which takes into account not only what Robos will find out through the simple questionnaires, but more inclusive of other data that only a professional could gather when speaking with someone. Many times what is right from an objective standpoint may not fit investors’ comfort levels, attitudes and biases. So, providing suitable asset allocation that offers what the investor wants as well as what they need is a giant value add. So, let’s call this customized Asset Allocation.
    -Rebalancing
    -Asset location (taxable vs tax deferred)
    -Offering of unique products that are not advertised directly to public or available at Robos or discount brokers.
    -Spending Strategy
    -SS and Medicare Planning
    -Retirement / Income Planning
    -All other Financial Planning Strategies
    Thanks again, and good luck to everyone.

  • JC in Va

    I like the concept behind these 6 characteristics, but I want to give clients something they can remember and easily repeat. When I look at these 6, the first concept that comes to mind to me is “cognitive empathy”. This truly is the advisors’ value-add over the robo-advisor. If you can provide them a process of continuous cognitive empathy and then provide emotional empathy at the right time, your practice should be able to deliver Wealth Management. The robo-advisor is unable to care – they are solely rules based. TurboTax was supposed to replace accountants, weren’t they?

  • Tim S

    This is probably the best and succinct way of presenting this value to clients that I have ever run across. I will incorporate this into my Value Proposition with clients.

  • Invested

    Should be called Return on Financial Life…ROFL

  • Agapeh Aghilian

    The world of financial advisory began to make an appearance in the world starting in the 1990’s and the formulation of various modern techniques has increased since then. A great deal of research and studies have been conducted in order to make the financial advisory practice a more effective one. After reading “6 Key Value Propositions a Good Financial Planner Can Provide for Clients Seeking a better ‘Return On Life,” I believe that the factors mentioned did not go into adequate depth in order to add value to an advisor’s practice. Although the six propositions (organization, accountability, objectivity, proactivity, education, and partnership) are essential in the business of financial advisory, they are not substantial enough for practitioners because there are many other practices to take into consideration while implementing these key figures.

    Contrary to your view, I believe it is unrealistic for an advisor to be entitled to a specific number or ranking that justifies his or her value in the field. However, your essay proposed that the six key factors can be a measure of the benefits that a client receives from an advisor. Although these six key measures are a respectable way for advisors to stay on top of the game and to provide as much guidance and support for the client, they are ineffective because the extent of benefit that a client will receive is ultimately under the client’s own control. Advisors can devise endless plans and business techniques that may help their practice, however, if the relationship with the client is not in the best shape, all of the propositions meant to add value are useless. More importantly, the factor that should be discussed in detail—in addition to the six key value propositions—is how exactly an advisor can build a relationship with a client that revolves around cooperation.

    Due to the advanced growth of the financial advisory business, there are thousands of firms with hundreds of thousands of clients each. The key propositions that were stated in your essay may not be realistic for an advisor to follow for all five thousand clients. Instead, advisors should focus on making more change in one person’s life rather than gathering thousands of clients and not making a significant impact in anyone’s life. Professors at Rhodes University conducted a study and expressed the positive difference a particular advisor experienced while implementing best business practices. In two and a half years, the advisor reduced his client base from 1,243 to 91 and reduced his number of employees from 11 to four. This change in his practice led him to increase his annual earnings from roughly $390,000 to $1.6 million. This particular situation demonstrates the importance of taking the time and energy to fully invest in your client. Having an unmanageable amount of clients can lead to devaluation of the client-practitioner relationship. By focusing on building lasting relationships with clients while simultaneously implementing the six key value propositions, advisors can experience a noticeably positive transformation in the value of their work.

    While I favor the six key value propositions you detailed in your essay, I think it would be wise to also consider the role the client plays in the relationship also. As you mentioned, a financial planner is able to organize an effective plan and educate the client, but if the client is not mentally capable of following through and seeing eye-to-eye with the advisor, the six propositions can become impractical. It is more important to first begin building a meaningful relationship revolving around trustworthiness and dependability in order to successfully make an adjustment in the client’s life. An individual who is undergoing a turmoil and seeking advice may not be aware of the challenges they are facing mentally while following through with the advisor’s direction—therefore, it is necessary for the advisor to first build a relationship outside of finances. As mentioned earlier, I strongly believe that the six key value propositions can help advisors to provide a better return on a client’s life but are not a good measure of proposed value during the process. However, these propositions are a good way to increase the efficiency of the service a planner provides.

    In your essay, you transitioned from identifying the benefit provided from a return on investment (ROI) to a return on life (ROL). Similar to the immeasurability of the value of an advisor, I disagree with the return on life concept that you stated in your article. Since all individuals have very diverse living of standards and beliefs on the impact of change, it is almost unreasonable to attempt measuring the amount of change an advisor can provide to a given individual’s life. While I do agree that it is more difficult to sell an intangible service, rather than a product, I will argue that clients are still able to see and feel the services they’re receiving just as much as a tangible product. Overall, I believe your proposed advice to advisors may add value to their business, but there are endless factors and practices that should be considered beforehand.

  • Nicol Smith

    By and large the specialist ought to have sufficient experience, ability, network and a legitimate supporting team.However previously stated is excessively summed up. Answer will rely on upon kind of meeting, extent of work and size , financial advisory company will also help you reach your goals and save money on insurance and other major decisions throughout your lifetime.

  • Richard Rosso

    Mitch Anthony is the master. That’s all I’ll say. If you follow his advice along with Matt Oechsli, you’ll create a comprehensive client practice standard experience that builds loyalty.

  • jo

    This is really helpful. So important to do research when hiring a financial planner. I was recommended mine by a friend which goes a long way to proving their worth http://www.matthewcolton.co.uk

  • Nicole

    The infographic you created is remarkable! We believe and uphold these core values in our agency. We would love to be able to apply a likert scale to the list, so clients can rate us and give us feedback on how well we are upholding these core values. Would you or Mitch Anthony be able to send us a document that we can add a scale to, while keeping the content exactly the same? We would definitely credit you and Mitch on this creation.

